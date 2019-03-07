Clemson defense starting ‘all the way over’ as it works to replace multiple stars

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is no stranger to rebuilding a unit during the offseason.
In 2015 the Tigers had to replace eight starters off of the No. 1 defense in the country – one more than the Tigers must replace off of last year’s national championship squad.
But Venables has yet to face a rebuild job quite like this during his time with the Tigers.
It is not just the talent that Clemson is losing (the Tigers had nine defenders at last week’s NFL combine and could have four first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft in Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Trayvon Mullen). But it is also the leadership and personalities that the Tigers will be without this season.
“We’re planets from where we were a year ago for sure. Gotta start over. They say that all the time, but you’ve got to literally start all the way over,” Venables said Wednesday. “So just a lot of coaching and teaching and correcting and nurturing and guiding. So yep, we’re in a much different place.”
While rebuilding a defense is a challenge, it is also fun and is something that Venables embraces. Yes, the Tigers have question marks. But they also have plenty of young talent that is eager to get better.
“It’s always fun. It’s football. It’s coaching. It’s teaching. It’s motivating. It’s challenging. It’s all fun,” Venables said. “There’s a real innocence about these guys and where they’re at right now. They’re hungry and eager to learn. And there’s a lot of guys that are hungry for their opportunity.”
On the defensive line the Tigers must replace Ferrell, Wilkins, Lawrence and Austin Bryant, as well as backup defensive tackle Albert Huggins.
Clemson has lots of young talent at defensive end with Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster, Xavier Thomas and others returning after playing meaningful snaps in 2018. But the Tigers are thin at defensive tackle, particularly with Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams out for the spring with injuries.
At linebacker Clemson must replace Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph. Shaq Smith, Chad Smith, James Skalski, Mike Jones and others are vying for playing time there.
Clemson returns its most experience in the secondary with three starters coming back, but there is an opening at cornerback after Mullen left early for the NFL draft. It sounds as if Clemson is a long ways away from finding clarity at cornerback. Safeties Denzel Johnson and K’Von Wallace have been getting some work opposite returner A.J. Terrell as the Tigers try to add depth at corner.
“(Mario) Goodrich and (Kyler) McMichael are out with injuries... LeAnthony (Williams) has gotten better. Sheridan (Jones) has flashed... and that’s it,” Venables said. “We’re about done after that.”
