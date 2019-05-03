Monte Lee, two Clemson baseball players to serve suspensions

Clemson coach Monte Lee recaps ‘tough day at the ballpark’ Tigers dropped sixth consecutive game, falling to Duke Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers dropped sixth consecutive game, falling to Duke

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee and two players will have to serve suspensions for an incident in the Tigers’ game against Georgia Tech over the weekend.

Lee has to serve a one-game suspension while pitchers Holt Jones and Sam Weatherly are suspended for four games stemming from Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets.

A warning was issued by an umpire to both teams in the fifth inning. Weatherly and Jones, who both entered the game after the seventh inning, were ejected in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Lee was automatically ejected as a result of the latter ejection. NCAA rules state that when a pitcher is ejected, that pitcher must serve a four-game suspension. Also because of NCAA rules, Lee is suspended for one game. He will miss the first Saturday’s game against Gardner-Webb. The Tigers are at Gardner-Webb on Sunday.

Jones and Weatherly will be back May 10 against N.C. State. Clemson enters Saturday’s game with a 27-18 record and has lost 10 of its last 12 games.