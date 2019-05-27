Clemson baseball NCAA-bound with regional spot in SEC country

Clemson coach Monte Lee recaps win over Louisville Tigers earned a big victory against the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers earned a big victory against the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament

The Clemson baseball team spent most of the second half of the season on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the Tigers won four out of their final six games and have once again earned a postseason berth.

Clemson is in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive year, it was announced Monday afternoon.

The Tigers are a No. 3 seed in the Oxford Regional in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 seed Illinois, No. 3 seed Clemson and No. 4 seed Jacksonville State.





Clemson will face No. 2 seed Illinois in its opening game on Friday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clemson got off to a strong start to the season, going 11-3 to open ACC play. But the Tigers struggled down the stretch, finishing 15-15 in the league. Clemson went 1-1 in the ACC tournament but beat No. 1 seed Louisville to greatly improve its resume and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 32nd time in the last 33 years.

“Well, I certainly think that we’re in now,” Lee said Thursday, before listing off Clemson’s accomplishments. “We’re sitting at 36 in the RPI... We’re 3-1 this year against the ACC champion. We’re 9-7 versus the top 25 this year. And we are 8-7 versus top-20 RPI teams... I think this win certainly solidifies us in the field of 64, and it’s a brand new season for us moving forward.”

Clemson and Coastal Carolina are the only two teams from the state of South Carolina to earn NCAA bids in 2019. The Chanticleers are in Georgia Tech’s regional in Atlanta and face Auburn at noon Friday.

The Oxford Regional is matched up with the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional in the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Oxford NCAA regional TV schedule

Ole Miss (37-25) vs. Jacksonville State (37-21) 8 pm Friday, ESPN3

Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19) 4 pm Friday, ESPNU

This is a developing story and will be updated.