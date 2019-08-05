Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa bond over faith

What Trevor Lawrence learned from his first season of college football Clemson QB led Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson QB led Tigers to undefeated season as a freshman

Few people in the world can relate to the situation Trevor Lawrence finds himself in.

Clemson’s star quarterback was a five-star recruit in high school, started his college football career with sky-high expectations, led his team to a national title and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft when he is eligible.

Perhaps the person who relates the most to what Lawrence is going through — both the positives of having success at a young age and the challenge of dealing with the attention that comes with it — is Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The two faces of college football spent time together this summer at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana about five months after they faced off in the national title game. There was no trash talk about what happened in January, or talk of what might happen if the two teams face off again this season.

Instead, there was a mutual respect the two share for one another as the biggest stars in the game.

“Obviously our faith is something that we’re connected (through), so we talked about that a lot,” Lawrence said. “He’s a great dude.”

Both players have been open about their faith and how it has helped them. Tagovailoa told AL.com that his Christianity led him to Alabama, while Lawrence stated during his freshman season that his faith allows him to stay calm under pressure.

“We’re in similar situations and it’s always good and beneficial to talk to guys that are in similar situations and see how they do things and how their life is,” Lawrence said. “We got to talk and it was just cool talking to him. We’re going through the same things. And just hearing how he deals with it and some of the cool stuff that he’s been able to do, speaking at different things. And kind of how he stays level-headed with all that stuff was really cool.”

In addition to Tagovailoa, Lawrence also spent time with South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley at the Manning Passing Academy.

Lawrence pointed out that there are more important things in life than football or a football rivalry, and he enjoyed visiting with the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback.

“I’ve known him. I met him in high school before, and then getting to talk to him out there was really good,” Lawrence said. “He’s a good guy. We’re all people. It’s a rivalry but still people and this is still just a game. It’s cool to get to talk to people and get to know them and know their personality.”