Clemson self-reports 13 secondary NCAA violations for football. Here’s the breakdown

Clemson Athletics released its self-reported violations to the NCAA from the 2018-19 school year to The State on Wednesday.

The violations are all secondary and include 13 involving the football program. Here is a breakdown of the violations:

Football

July 17, 2018: Student-athlete appeared in a (redacted) that was promoted by a (redacted) on social media.

Aug. 6, 2018: Student-athlete appeared in a social media promotion of a (redacted) after (redacted).

Aug. 30, 2018: Staff sent out a printed questionnaire mailer to 221 prospective student-athletes which included general correspondence related to life-skills programming prior to September 1 at the beginning of their junior year in high school.

Oct. 17, 2018: Confetti was utilized by institutional staff during a photo shoot that took place during a prospective student-athlete’s official visit.

Nov. 21, 2018: A prospective student-athlete received electronic correspondence that was sent by the sport staff prior to September 1 of their junior year of high school.

Jan. 3, 2019: On (redacted date) 2018 the institution publicized the signing of a prospective student-athlete who had not signed with the institution.

Feb. 5, 2019: Student-athlete received payment from an owner of a private residence to work on three occasions and was compensated above the going rate for the work that was completed.

April 14, 2019: Sport staff provided ground transportation cost that exceeded the institutions mileage rate.

May 23, 2019: Nonscholastic sport team took an unofficial visit to Clemson’s campus after they had reported on call for travel to a competition in another state.

May 30, 2019: Sport staff provided a meal and per diem for the same meal to student-athletes.

May 30, 2019: A prospective student-athlete and two of his high school coaches obtained special seating during an institutional intrasquad scrimmage.

May 31, 2019: Sport student worker allowed two high school coaches to stay at his home while on campus attending Clemson’s high school coaching clinic.

June 20, 2019: Staff posted a picture and live updates of student-athletes engaging in voluntary athletically-related activities on a social media account.

