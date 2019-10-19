Clemson star defender to miss Saturday’s game at Louisville

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas is out for today’s game against Louisville. Thomas suffered a concussion earlier this week in practice, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney said Wednesday that Thomas was questionable, but Thomas did not travel with the team.

The Tigers will face Louisville at noon.

With Thomas out, Clemson still has four defensive ends it feels good about in Logan Rudolph, Justin Foster, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll.

Rudolph and Foster are expected to start for the Tigers.

Thomas has 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and six quarterback pressures this season.