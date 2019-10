Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth was ejected after throwing a punch during the second half of Saturday’s game against Louisville.

Booth got tangled up with a Louisville player during a punt, slammed him to the ground and punched him while on top of him.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney sent booth to the locker room before the official announced he had been ejected.

Clemson v Louisville the old Punch to the Helmet pic.twitter.com/Yb0lHFTqs8 — AJP (@pricey43) October 19, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW