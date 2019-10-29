What Clemson said about NCAA starting process to enhance NIL opportunities

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to start the process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes.

The move will allow college athletes to profit from their fame.

Tigers Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich responded to the NCAA vote late Tuesday afternoon.

“We are encouraged by the vote from the NCAA Board of Governors today affording student-athletes the ability to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” Radakovich said. “We look forward to engaging with the NCAA, Atlantic Coast Conference and others in creating a consistent national framework within the guiding principles set forth by the working group.”

The vote came after several states, including lawmakers in South Carolina, announced plans to fight for student-athletes to be able to profit from their name, image and likeness.

California’s state legislature last month became the first one in the United States to pass a controversial proposal allowing college athletes to profit from their fame by earning endorsement money.

S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, and Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, told The State they plan to file a bill similar to California’s SB 206 proposal when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for athletes. Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education,” Michael Drake, the chair of the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement. “This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

Arguably the best player on Clemson’s team, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, told The State earlier this month that it is past time the NCAA allowed college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness.

““I think they’re late. I think it should’ve already happened. You see the main players from teams, most of the time quarterbacks, receivers, running backs — some way, somehow, their jersey just magically appears in that store,” Simmons said. “I feel like if other people can get your signature and sell it, then I feel like you should be able to too, because you’re the one that’s working hard to make a name for yourself... So I’m all for it. I don’t really see what the issue would be.”