Saying goodbye is never easy: Clemson group likely playing final game at Death Valley

Clemson has a relatively small group of seniors playing their final game at Death Valley this weekend, but it’s one that has had a big impact on the Tigers’ recent run of success.

Clemson has at least seven starters who will run down the hill at Clemson for the final time Saturday as offensive linemen Gage Cervenka, Sean Pollard, Tremayne Anchrum and John Simpson, safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace, and linebacker Chad Smith will all be playing their final home game when Clemson hosts Wake Forest.

“It’s an emotional week,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “There’s a lot of thought, especially as I prepare my message (for the team) for Friday, there’s a lot of thought that goes into that. You spend a lot of time thinking about each guy.”

That group of seven seniors has combined for 182 starts and has helped Clemson win two of the past three national titles and three consecutive ACC titles.

Clemson sits at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings and has clinched a spot in next month’s ACC Championship Game. The Tigers have a chance to win another national tile and another ACC title later this year.

“That’s what you live for as a coach is to see those guys reach their potential, maximize their potential and become the best version of themselves,” Swinney said. “Grow, mature, get their education, and having peace in knowing that they’re ready for what’s going to come next.”

Reserve seniors Diondre Overton (receiver) and Denzel Johnson (safety) have also been important players for Clemson over the past several years. Johnson has yet to start a game but has played in 49, while Overton has played in 46 games, with four starts. Watching each of the seniors play one final time at Death Valley will not be easy for Swinney.

“I’ve been with Tanner Muse for six years. He’s been here for five, but I recruited him for a year. Sometimes you recruit them for two years. Chad Smith, he’s on his fifth year. Gage Cervenka, I got a picture of me and him when he was in the 7th grade at camp and I wrote on his poster, ‘You’re going to be a Tiger one day,’” Swinney recalled.

“John Simpson, Sean Pollard, Tremayne Anchrum, they’ve been here for four years but you’ve known them for five so you spend a lot of time with these guys. You’ve seen a guy like K’Von Wallace come in and transform. Denzel Johnson, a guy who didn’t have many Division I offers and we took a chance on. ... Diondre Overton has worked his tail off to develop into a good receiver.”

Clemson also has some underclassmen who could be playing their final game at Clemson when the Tigers host the Demon Deacons, most notably linebacker Isaiah Simmons, running back Travis Etienne, receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Simmons is a potential top 10 pick and is set to graduate in December. He will be honored Saturday. Etienne, Higgins and Terell will not be honored, but all three have a chance to be drafted high in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Junior receiver Amari Rodgers could also opt to forego his final season of eligibility. Junior linebacker James Skalski has already announced he will be back for 2020.