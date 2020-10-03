In same week Dabo frowned on tweaking jerseys, Clemson players add messages to backs

Several Clemson players have social justice messages on the back of their uniforms, instead of their last names, for Saturday’s game against Virginia.

Some of the players wearing social justice messages include:

WR Cornell Powell — Enough

WR Frank Ladson Jr. — Justice

WR Joseph Ngata — Love

WR Ajou Ajou — Matter

WR E.J. Williams — Equality

RB Lyn-J Dixon — Equality

RB Travis Etienne — Peace

RB Darien Rencher — Change

Clemson’s entire team warmed up in black t-shirts with the words “WE NEED CHANGE” on them.

Clemson also has unity and equality painted on the sidelines around the stadium.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that he was against players changing uniforms but that he supports his players.

“It’s not that I’m not for the messages. I just think that I’m a very traditional guy. I came from Alabama. Really the same reason that we don’t change our uniforms. It’s not anything to do with not for the messages or whatever. It’s just I’ve always just not messed with uniforms,” Swinney said. “That’s just kind of been my deal. That’s all changed this year, so guys have the opportunity to express themselves in a way that the things that they believe in. The causes and so forth. So certainly support that.”

Clemson players said prior to the season that they would bring awareness to social just throughout the year. Swinney and Clemson’s athletics department have worked with players and approved everything that is being done to highlight social justice this season.

In a tribute to social justice and unity, Clemson players can be seen wearing messages on the back of their jerseys.



