Dabo linked to Texans job, Deshaun Watson. Here’s what Clemson coach said about it

The Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O’Brien on Monday, and it didn’t take long for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney to start being mentioned as a possible replacement.

Swinney has connections with Houston, most notably that he coached Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson in college.

The two have remained close and still speak regularly, with Swinney joining in on a zoom call with Watson last month when the Gainesville, Georgia native signed a four-year, $160 million extension with Houston.

So would Swinney consider leaving his gig at Clemson to coach Watson in the NFL? He was asked that during his press conference on Tuesday, as well as if he has heard from Watson since O’Brien was fired.

“I have not heard from Deshaun, and that is not even anything that I want to have to think about,” Swinney said. “Next question.”

While the Swinney and Watson connection is an obvious one, Swinney is also reportedly close to Texans Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby.

In addition to Watson, the Texans also have Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on their roster.

CBS Sports wrote a story stating that “Dabo Swinney makes sense in Texans’ coaching search.” And Yahoo! Sports mentioned Swinney as a long shot the Texans could consider.

This isn’t the first time Swinney has been mentioned for an NFL job in 2020.

In August there was talk of Swinney possibly joining Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville if the Jaguars end up with the No. 1 overall pick.

Swinney said in 2018 that he would “never say never” in regards to taking an NFL job.

“I’ve never really thought much about it. Nobody’s really ever called me and said, ‘Hey, do you want to come coach this NFL team?’ I’ve never really put much thought into it,” Swinney said at the time. “I’ve always just been so focused on what I’m doing. I guess you never say never.”

Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million deal with Clemson in April of 2019. Swinney’s deal includes a buyout if he leaves for a college coaching job, but there is no buyout if he leaves to take an NFL job.