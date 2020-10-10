Clemson defense clamps down on Miami as Tigers win Top 10 ACC showdown

No. 7 Miami entered Saturday’s top 10 showdown at No. 1 Clemson with a Heisman hopeful at quarterback and a newfound belief that its offense was among the nation’s elite under first-year offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.

Then the new-look Hurricanes were greeted by the same old dominant Brent Venables defense that has controlled the ACC for the past five years.

The Tigers, playing the 2020 season with eight new starters, kept Miami’s offense out of the end zone until the final nine minutes of Saturday’s 42-17 beatdown at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson harassed Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King all night long, with Baylon Spector sacking King for a loss of 5 yards on Miami’s first offensive play of the game to set the tone for the night.

King, who entered the contest with the fourth-best Heisman odds, exited after completing only 12 of 28 passes for 121 yards, with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. King did rush for 84 yards and a touchdown, but 56 of those came on one play. As a team, Miami managed 33 yards on its other 24 rushing attempts on the night.

The dominant defense held Miami to 210 total yards was backed up by a Clemson offense that put up 550 yards of its own.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for another on the night as he continues to make his case for the Heisman trophy.

Travis Etienne should enter the conversation as well after rushing for 149 yards and a pair of scores. He set the FBS record for games with a touchdown in the process as he now has 39. Florida’s Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Dixon previously held the record at 38. Etienne also caught eight passes for 83 yards, leading Clemson.

The only weakness for the Tigers on Saturday was the kicking game as B.T. Potter had three field goals blocked, including one that was returned for a touchdown on the last play of the first half. The 61-yard attempt that was blocked by Jared Harrison-Hunte and returned 48 yards for a touchdown by DJ Ivey marked the only touchdown for Miami until King scored on a run on fourth-and-goal from the 7 with 8:31 left in the game.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium

When: Noon, Saturday, Oct. 17

TV: ABC or ACC Network

How they scored, stats: Clemson vs UM

First Quarter

CLE—Galloway 24 pass from Lawrence (B.Potter kick), 9:50.

Second Quarter

CLE—Etienne 2 run (B.Potter kick), 14:54.

MIA—FG Borregales 42, 3:53.

CLE—Galloway 11 pass from Lawrence (B.Potter kick), 1:14.

MIA- (Borregales kick).

Third Quarter

CLE—Etienne 72 run (B.Potter kick), 7:56.

CLE—Lawrence 3 run (B.Potter kick), 2:31.

Fourth Quarter

MIA—King 7 run (Borregales kick), 8:31.

CLE—D.Allen 22 pass from Lawrence (B.Potter kick), 4:32.

Attendance: 18,885.

TEAM STATS

First downs: Clemson 34-9

Rush yards: Clemson 258-89

Pass yards: Clemson 292-121

Time of possession: Clemson 38:23 to 21:37

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING—Miami, King 14-84, Chaney 1-8, Harris 8-3, Knighton 1-0, Perry 1-(minus 6). Clemson, Etienne 17-149, Lawrence 8-34, Uiagalelei 2-17, Dukes 3-16, Mellusi 2-13, Dixon 5-12, Pace 2-9, Rencher 3-5, Phommachanh 2-3.

PASSING—Miami, King 12-28-2-121, Perry 0-1-1-0. Clemson, Uiagalelei 0-1-0-0, Lawrence 29-41-0-292, Phommachanh 0-1-0-0, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Miami, Jordan 3-31, Harley 3-17, Key.Smith 1-42, Wiggins 1-24, Harris 1-6, Mallory 1-5, Knighton 1-(minus 1), Chaney 1-(minus 3). Clemson, Etienne 8-73, Rodgers 7-62, Galloway 4-74, Ladson 3-43, Br.Spector 3-10, Powell 2-12, D.Allen 1-22, E.Williams 1-(minus 4).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Clemson, B.Potter 37, B.Potter 61.

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech, noon, ABC or the ACC Network (TBD)

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech