No Higgins? No Ross? The rest of Clemson’s receivers are taking that as a challenge

As Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker previewed last week’s game against Clemson, he was asked how this year’s version of the Tigers offense is different from the one a year ago.

He immediately pointed to two receivers in Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross who aren’t playing for the Tigers this year.

“How are they different?” Thacker asked rhetorically. “Last year they had 8 and 5 out on the perimeter. So they had Higgins and then they had Ross out on the perimeter. When they really, really needed a play and maybe weren’t operating they were able to completely just throw it to two really talented kids on the outside.”

Thacker went on to say that Clemson still has plenty of talent on the outside and that he didn’t mean to undermine anyone, but the Tigers receivers still felt disrespected.

“We took a challenge with our wideouts. We accepted the challenge with our wideouts,” Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “They mentioned Tee Higgins and Ross, and they said it in the right way. But we took it as a challenge for our guys to come out and show and prove what they could do on the perimeter.”

A few days after Thacker’s comments, Clemson blasted Georgia Tech 73-7, scoring the final 66 points of the game.

The Tigers passed for 500 yards on the afternoon, and 17 different players caught a pass, including 10 different receivers.

All three of Clemson’s starting wideouts caught touchdown passes, led by Amari Rodgers with two. In total, Clemson’s receiving corps finished with 22 receptions for 356 yards and four touchdowns.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked leading into this week’s game against Syracuse about his team’s talent at receiver this year compared to past years and said he loves what his current group brings to the table.

“I love those guys. We’ve got a bunch of dudes. They’d all like to have them. Whoever they are (questioning this group), they’d like to have these guys. I’ll tell you that. These guys can play anywhere in the country,” Swinney said. “This is a special, special talented group, just like we’ve had every year for a long time. They’ve done great.”

Through five games Rodgers leads the Tigers with 25 catches for 429 yards and five touchdowns. He has more receiving yards and touchdowns through five games this season than he had in 14 games last year (426 yards, four scores).

Clemson’s other two starting receivers — Frank Ladson and Cornell Powell — are also having solid years. Ladson has a few drops but has still managed 15 catches for 243 yards and three touchdowns. Powell has 12 grabs for 107 yards and a score.

The Tigers have been dangerous in the passing game despite sophomore Joseph Ngata being banged up. Ngata has played only 33 snaps the past four games due to injuries but has been described as “as good as we’ve had here” by Swinney.

True freshmen E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou and redshirt freshman Brannon Spector have also made plays in the passing game.

“We’ve caught the ball well... They’re developing really well,” Swinney said. “Amari’s having a career year. Cornell, as I’ve said, just a matter of time before he makes a couple of great plays. You saw that the other day. Spector’s really coming on. Frank Ladson’s going to be a special player. Joe had his best week this week as far as being able to really practice full speed. Ajou’s gonna be a great one when it’s all said and done. The whole group has done well. E.J. Williams is gonna be a superstar. They’re all young and growing up and learning.”