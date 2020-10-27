Trevor Lawrence to the NFL in 2021? It’s not a done deal, Clemson star QB says

The plan all along has been for Trevor Lawrence to play three years at Clemson before leaving for the NFL, but is it a done deal that this will be his final year for the Tigers?

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Lawrence should consider returning to Clemson rather than playing for the New York Jets if the Jets end up with the No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL draft.

Former Falcons star Roddy White, speaking in a recent interview, went as far as to say that Lawrence should: “just go back to Clemson” if the Jets have the top pick.

“If the Jets get the first pick don’t go. Just stay. Just stay one more year in college and enjoy your time... because it would be awful to get drafted by the Jets,” White said.

Lawrence was asked Tuesday if there was anything that might make him reconsider returning to school and didn’t close the door on playing one more season at Clemson.

“I don’t know, I mean we’ll just have to see how things unfold. I think there’s a lot of factors in that,” Lawrence said. “Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously I have the option to do either one.”

Lawrence has completed 71 percent of his passes this season for the undefeated and top-ranked Tigers. The Georgia native has thrown for 1,833 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Clemson will host Boston College this weekend, before traveling to No. 4 Notre Dame next week.

“Kind of my mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen,” Lawrence said. “So just really focused on this year and not trying to look ahead. Not trying to worry about that. Obviously I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is. No matter where I go, whether it’s across the country, whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we’ll work it out. So I’m not sure, that’s a tough one. But we’ll see how it all unfolds.”