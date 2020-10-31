Clemson vs. Boston College live updates: No new COVID-19 positives for Tigers

Clemson faces Boston College at noon Saturday on ABC. The State’s Matt Connolly is inside Memorial Stadium to report on the game. Follow our news and score updates here.

No new COVID positives for Clemson

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, in an interview on ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning, said there were no new positive COVID-19 tests from Friday’s round of results. Clemson tests Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive on Wednesday, and Swinney credited Clemson’s “awesome” protocols from preventing a spread on the team.

3 Clemson defensive starters out vs. BC

While there were no new positive tests from Friday, Clemson does have other players out. Starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. will not play against BC. And starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis is also out with an injury. Skalski is Clemson’s leader and a player Swinney described as “the heart and soul” of the defense. Davis was named second-team All-ACC last year as a true freshman.

Trevor Lawrence zoomed with Clemson team Friday

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN pregame that quarterback Trevor Lawrence addressed the team Friday on a zoom call. Lawrence is currently in isolation.

“We Zoomed him in. He’s doing well, he’s just disappointed he can’t play today,” Swinney said.

What Dabo expects from Uiagalelei

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Clemson’s head coach believes the freshman quarterback will make the most of his opportunity during his first start on Saturday.

“He’ll play well. He’s been here since January. He’s a very, very smart young man,” Swinney told ESPN pregame. “He’s got a great football presence to him. He’s prepared. He’s played six games. He’s got some experience. It’ll be a big deal. He’s got some nerves.”

Will Trevor Lawrence be ready to play vs. Notre Dame?

Swinney was asked this by ESPN during pregame and said he is not concerned with that right now.

“I don’t know anything right now other than we’re getting ready to kick this thing off. That’s my only focus,” Swinney said.