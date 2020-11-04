Clemson will be down 2 additional defensive starters against Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney previously announced that starting middle linebacker James Skalski will be out for Saturday’s game against Nore Dame. He revealed Wednesday night that the Tigers will be down two additional defensive starters as well.

Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis and starting Sam/Nickel linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will both be out against Notre Dame.

Davis was named second-team All-ACC as a freshman last season, while Jones Jr. is in his first year of starting.