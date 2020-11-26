Clemson holds off Purdue, wins Space Coast Challenge

Clemson forward Aamir Simms (25) brings the ball up court against Florida State guard M.J. Walker (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) AP

Clemson star Aamir Simms scored 24 points to lead the Tigers to an 81-70 victory over Purdue Thursday night in the Space Coast Challenge championship game.

Simms bounced back from a rough outing against Mississippi State on Wednesday due to foul trouble to dominate against the Boilermakers.

Nick Honor added 17 points for the Tigers, while Jonathan Baehre (11) and Al-Amir Dawes (10) also scored in double figures.

Baehre hit two huge 3-pointers in the second half, including one to give the Tigers back the lead after Purdue had rallied from 13 down to tie the game at 48.

Purdue was paced by Brandon Newman, who had 18 points and added 5 rebounds. Boilermakers freshman Zach Edey added 17 points and 8 rebounds.