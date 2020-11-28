Clemson will be down several key contributors Saturday against Pitt

Clemson will be down several key contributors Saturday afternoon when the Tigers host Pitt on Senior Day.

Starting cornerback Sheridan Jones, starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr., starting safety Lannden Zanders, receiver Joseph Ngata and safety Jalyn Phillips will all miss the game.

The full list includes: DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, Jones, Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and Zanders.