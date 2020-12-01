Clemson, FSU won’t play makeup game after all. Here’s the latest

Clemson’s game at Virginia Tech on Saturday will be its final of the regular season.

The Tigers will not make up the postponed game with Florida State, the ACC announced Tuesday evening. With the news, Clemson can clinch a spot in the ACC championship game with a win Saturday over the Hokies.

The Atlantic Coast Conference set aside Dec. 12 as a date for makeup games in this coronavirus-affected season.

Notre Dame and Clemson will both be off Dec. 12, the ACC decided. The Irish were scheduled to play Wake Forest that day, but that game is now canceled. Instead, Wake Forest will play at Louisville on Dec. 12.

“The league’s athletic directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule,” the ACC said in a release. “As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.”

Notre Dame has already clinched a spot in the ACC title game, where it is expected the Irish will face the Tigers.

Clemson is a 22-point favorite over Virginia Tech this weekend.

If Clemson and Notre Dame do end up playing, it will be a rematch of a game played Nov. 7 in South Bend. Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed that game after testing positive for COVID-19, and the Irish earned a 47-40 double-overtime victory.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets his wish with Tuesday’s announcement. Swinney made it clear he did not want to make a return trip to Tallahassee this year. Clemson’s game at FSU scheduled for Nov. 21 was postponed after a Tigers offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 on the Friday ahead of the game.

Swinney, the following Sunday, said: “If they want to play Clemson, in my opinion, they need to come to Clemson or they need to pay for all expenses. Other than that, there’s no reason for us to play them. We were there, we were ready and we met the standard” to play.

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

Oct. 31: Clemson 34, Boston College 28

Nov. 7: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40, 2 OT

Nov. 21: at Florida State CANCELED

Nov. 28: Clemson 52, Pitt 17

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech, 7:30 pm, ABC