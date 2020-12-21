Clemson University
Dabo voted Coastal, and 9 other teams, ahead of Ohio State in his final Top 25 ballot
The end of the college football season means a final USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, and the reveal of how the 61 coaches who voted in their own final Top 25. A look at how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney voted with the Tigers set to face Ohio State in this year’s Sugar Bowl.
Dabo Swinney final Top 25 ballot
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas A&M
5. Florida
6. Georgia
7. Cincinnati
8. Oklahoma
9. Iowa State
10. Coastal Carolina
11. Ohio State
12. North Carolina
13. Brigham Young
14. Indiana
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Louisiana-Lafayette
17. Oklahoma State
18. North Carolina State
19. Northwestern
20. Southern California
21. Texas
22. Iowa
23. Liberty
24. San Jose State
25. Army
