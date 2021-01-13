Clemson University
Clemson baseball 2021 schedule set. Series with Gamecocks shifts to new weekend
Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule Wednesday, and the Tigers are on track to face South Carolina in one of the big four sports for the first time this academic year.
Clemson will play the Gamecocks in its second weekend series of the season, with the games being played Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, followed by Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.
The two teams typically meet in the third weekend series of the season, with the games taking place the first weekend of March.
Clemson and South Carolina did not play in football this season when the SEC shifted to a conference-only schedule. The men’s basketball game was postponed due to COVID-19 and appears unlikely to be made up. USC and Clemson were not scheduled to meet in women’s basketball in 2020-21.
The Tigers are playing a 50-game baseball schedule this year, which includes 12 ACC series. That is up from the usual number of 10 conference series. The SEC is planning a normal schedule structure in 2021, per Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball.
Other key dates for Clemson baseball in 2021 include a three-game series to open the season against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 19-21.
The Tigers will open ACC play March 5-7 against Notre Dame. Other home ACC series are: vs. Virginia Tech March 19-21, vs. Virginia April 9-11, vs. Wake Forest April 23-25, vs. Louisville April 30-May 2 and vs. Duke May 20-22.
Here is the full schedule. Game times and viewing options will be released at later dates:
February
19 — vs. Cincinnati
20 — vs. Cincinnati
21 — vs. Cincinnati
26 — vs. South Carolina
27 — vs. South Carolina (Greenville)
28 — at South Carolina
March
2 — vs. ETSU
5 — vs. Notre Dame
6 — vs. Notre Dame
7 — vs. Notre Dame
9 — vs. USC Upstate
12 — at North Carolina
13 — at North Carolina
14 — at North Carolina
16 — vs. Georgia State
19 — vs. Virginia Tech
20 — vs. Virginia Tech
21 — vs. Virginia Tech
23 — vs. Georgia Southern (Augusta, Georgia)
26 — at Boston College
27 — at Boston College
28 — at Boston College
30 — vs. Georgia
April
2 — at N.C. State
3 — at N.C. State
4 — at N.C. State
9 — vs. Virginia
10 — vs. Virginia
11 — vs. Virginia
13 — vs. College of Charleston
16 — at Miami
17 — at Miami
18 — at Miami
20 — at Georgia
23 — vs. Wake Forest
24 — vs. Wake Forest
25 — vs. Wake Forest
30 — vs. Louisville
May
1 — vs. Louisville
2 — vs. Louisville
5 — vs. USC Upstate
7 — at Georgia Tech
8 — at Georgia Tech
9 — at Georgia Tech
14 — at Florida State
15 — at Florida State
16 — at Florida State
20 — vs. Duke
21 — vs. Duke
22 — vs. Duke
25-30 — ACC Tournament
