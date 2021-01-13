Clemson baseball 2021 schedule set. Series with Gamecocks shifts to new weekend

Clemson released its 2021 baseball schedule Wednesday, and the Tigers are on track to face South Carolina in one of the big four sports for the first time this academic year.

Clemson will play the Gamecocks in its second weekend series of the season, with the games being played Feb. 26-28. Game 1 will be at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, followed by Game 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville and Game 3 at Founders Park in Columbia.

The two teams typically meet in the third weekend series of the season, with the games taking place the first weekend of March.

Clemson and South Carolina did not play in football this season when the SEC shifted to a conference-only schedule. The men’s basketball game was postponed due to COVID-19 and appears unlikely to be made up. USC and Clemson were not scheduled to meet in women’s basketball in 2020-21.

The Tigers are playing a 50-game baseball schedule this year, which includes 12 ACC series. That is up from the usual number of 10 conference series. The SEC is planning a normal schedule structure in 2021, per Kendall Rodgers of D1Baseball.

Other key dates for Clemson baseball in 2021 include a three-game series to open the season against Cincinnati at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 19-21.

The Tigers will open ACC play March 5-7 against Notre Dame. Other home ACC series are: vs. Virginia Tech March 19-21, vs. Virginia April 9-11, vs. Wake Forest April 23-25, vs. Louisville April 30-May 2 and vs. Duke May 20-22.

Here is the full schedule. Game times and viewing options will be released at later dates:

February

19 — vs. Cincinnati

20 — vs. Cincinnati

21 — vs. Cincinnati

26 — vs. South Carolina

27 — vs. South Carolina (Greenville)

28 — at South Carolina

March

2 — vs. ETSU

5 — vs. Notre Dame

6 — vs. Notre Dame

7 — vs. Notre Dame

9 — vs. USC Upstate

12 — at North Carolina

13 — at North Carolina

14 — at North Carolina

16 — vs. Georgia State

19 — vs. Virginia Tech

20 — vs. Virginia Tech

21 — vs. Virginia Tech

23 — vs. Georgia Southern (Augusta, Georgia)

26 — at Boston College

27 — at Boston College

28 — at Boston College

30 — vs. Georgia

April

2 — at N.C. State

3 — at N.C. State

4 — at N.C. State

9 — vs. Virginia

10 — vs. Virginia

11 — vs. Virginia

13 — vs. College of Charleston

16 — at Miami

17 — at Miami

18 — at Miami

20 — at Georgia

23 — vs. Wake Forest

24 — vs. Wake Forest

25 — vs. Wake Forest

30 — vs. Louisville

May

1 — vs. Louisville

2 — vs. Louisville

5 — vs. USC Upstate

7 — at Georgia Tech

8 — at Georgia Tech

9 — at Georgia Tech

14 — at Florida State

15 — at Florida State

16 — at Florida State

20 — vs. Duke

21 — vs. Duke

22 — vs. Duke

25-30 — ACC Tournament