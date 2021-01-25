Clemson starting linebacker enters transfer portal

Clemson starting linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the transfer portal, a source told The State Monday afternoon.

Jones battled injuries but still started seven games in 2020, while appearing in 10 games. He had 30 tackles, including four tackles for loss for the Tigers last season.

Jones played Clemson’s SAM/Nickel spot and was an important piece on Brent Venables’ defense. He had a pair of interceptions last year, including one against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers were set to return all 11 starters on defense before Jones made the decision to transfer.

With Jones moving on, freshman Trenton Simpson is the most likely candidate to move into a starting role.

Simpson appeared in all 12 games as a freshman in 2020, making three starts. He had 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.