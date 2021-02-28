Clemson University

Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program

Clemson’s top cornerback is no longer a part of the program.

Derion Kendrick is no longer on the team, a Clemson official confirmed Sunday morning. No reason was given for why. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the departure following Monday’s practice.

Kendrick was named first-team All-ACC last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit.

The State has reached out to Kendrick and a family member for comment but has not heard back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

