Clemson QB out indefinitely after Achilles tear late in spring game

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (7) throws the ball during their annual spring game at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s quarterback depth took a big hit on Saturday.

Sophomore backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles during the annual Orange-White game, Coach Dabo Swinney confirmed. The injury came on the final drive of the game.

“I hate to see that for him,” Swinney said. “This is definitely a setback for him and our team, but everybody deals with setbacks and challenges. It is how you respond to this that determines your success.”

Phommachanh (pronounced poo-mah-chun) was listed on the depth chart behind starter DJ Uiagalele, who was entering his first season as a starter replacing Trevor Lawrence. Phommachanh was 14-of-25 for 163 yards and a TD in Saturday’s game.

With Phommachanh gone, that leaves the Tigers with two quarterbacks on campus in Uiagalele and former Gray Collegiate standout Hunter Helms. Three more quarterbacks will arrive in June, including freshman signee Bubba Chandler.

