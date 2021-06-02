Upstate defender hoping Clemson camp performance leads to offer from Tigers

Mauldin linebacker Deuce Caldwell spent much of Tuesday at Clemson with his mother getting the grand tour of the football facilities and the campus. He met with several people, from coaches to players.

Everything was perfect for Caldwell, but he did not leave with an offer. That could change Thursday.

“I had a great time talking to some players and meeting some players,” said Caldwell, who was able to interact with quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, tailback Darien Rencher and wide receiver Joseph Ngata. “They were all welcoming. I really had a great time.”

And it was a busy time for Caldwell, who arrived mid-morning and left late afternoon.

“We did everything from bowling to shooting basketball,” said Caldwell, who is also a standout basketball player for Legacy Charter. “We went to the business center, to the library, all around campus. We went to the practice field, game field, Lake Hartwell. We went to the dorms. We had a good meal that the chef made. And we had a photo shoot. You know I had No. 2 on.”

Caldwell would love an offer from the Tigers, and he felt the vibe he got from the coaches he met with was positive in that area.

“I feel really good,” Caldwell said. “I was with coach (Mickey) Conn. Coach Conn was with me the whole day. That was a real good blessing. I’ve known him since the ninth grade. The relationship we have is really great right now. Coach (Brent) Venables had dinner with me and my mom. He sat down and talked to us for about an hour about different things, about the school. I play for Cam Newton’s 7 on 7, so he was talking to us about that, and talking about the different programs they have all around, so that was real good.”

Caldwell gets another shot at that offer this week. He’ll be at the first camp session Thursday and he’s ready for his skills to speak for him.

“I’m just hoping God has a great thing coming my way soon,” Caldwell said. “As of right now, they want to see me in camp, see how I move. I feel confident enough to walk away on Thursday with an offer.”

Caldwell has an official visit to North Carolina set for June 15 and one to UCF June 25. He’s not going to any other camps, but he’ll be at USC June 24 with his 7 on 7 club.

Last season Caldwell had 38 tackles with two pass break ups. He also scored seven offensive touchdowns. As a sophomore, he had 59 tackles with four tackles for loss, four interceptions and five passes broken up. He’s the state’s No. 16 overall prospect this recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

