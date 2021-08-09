Starting spots still up for grabs at Clemson’s preseason camp

Clemson senior Lyn-J Dixon will be working to become the Tigers’ starting running back during fall camp. Sophomore Kobe Pace is also up for the job. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) AP

Clemson’s preseason camp kicked off Friday and continues this week.

While some starting positions are already a lock — like quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wide receiver Justyn Ross, middle linebacker James Skalski and left guard Matt Bockhorts, among others — there are those who still have to secure their spot. The spring was a good chance to start making their cases, but with the season less than 30 days away, the Tigers will have to prove their ability to be the guy.

Here are three position battles worth watching during over the next few weeks.

Running back

Senior Lyn-J Dixon seems next in line to be the Tigers’ starting running back, but that won’t stop sophomore Kobe Pace from challenging. Dixon is the leading returning rusher with 190 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns, while Pace provided Clemson with 75 yards on 18 totes a year ago.

Seniority would suggest Dixon will run out first on Sept. 4, but the position is still up for grabs.

Both have been taking reps with the first team so far during camp and will need to find ways to separate themselves over the next few weeks.

Center

Cade Stewart was one of Clemson’s two graduating seniors from the offensive line, leaving the Tigers in need of a center. The current competition this preseason has been between redshirt sophomores Hunter Rayburn and Mason Trotter.

Rayburn took snaps at center during the spring while recording 57 snaps in six games during the 2020 campaign. Trotter was the team’s primary backup at center behind Stewart last year. He played 147 total snaps at center and guard.

Defensive end

This will be one of the more intriguing competitions this fall due to the talent of the personnel. In some ways, senior Xavier Thomas and sophomore Myles Murphy mirror one another with respect to the kind of freshman seasons both had. They were named freshman All Americans in their respective first seasons with the Tigers and now they’ll be vying for a starting job at defensive end. KJ Henry, Justin Foster and Justin Mascoll are also in the hunt for a starting spot.

Having that much depth and competition is only going to make each player better, which adds more excitement to a defensive line that is already expected to be strong.