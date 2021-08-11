Bryan Bresee, Clemson’s defensive line have big goals. A nickname can wait

After earning freshman All American honors, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) looks to back it up with a strong sophomore campaign. The Greenville News/pool

Bryan Bresee has heard the comparisons between Clemson’s defensive line from 2018, nicknamed the Power Rangers, and this year’s D-line. The Tigers’ sophomore has respect for that past group, but he wants the current Clemson linemen to make their own name.

They’re well on their way to accomplishing the goal with all eyes on the position heading into the fall.

“What they did for this program and the D-line, it was awesome and super cool watching them,” Bresee said. “People on this team who got to play with them have kind of carried on the tradition with just being good leaders and things like that. Just kind of passed things down to all of us and we just try to keep it up.”

A big part of keeping up the tradition is learning, not necessarily copying, from the past. It’s not always watching the big plays that serves as a teaching lesson, either. Sometimes seeing how mistakes played out can be just as important.

“Film never dies and it never lies,” Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said. “You get to also see their lowlights and see that they struggled some like you did, but you see also that they just brought it every play. Through the good and bad, the highlights and the lowlights, that effort has to be always here. It has to be consistent, so that’s really what we’re trying to get instilled in our guys.”

Bresee was as steady as one could ask of a freshman in 2020. He recorded 33 tackles, 6.5 for loss, to go along with four quarterback sacks. That tied him with defensive lineman Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson for third-most sacks made by a true freshman all-time — a distinction they share with William Perry (1981), Ricky Sapp (2006) and Shaq Lawson (2013). His clutch fourth-quarter play against Boston College ultimately determined the game when he sacked Phil Jurkovec in the end zone for a safety and the 34-28 victory.

Additionally, the Maryland native became one of four freshmen over the past six years to be named an All-American. Murphy was another last year, while Xavier Thomas (2018) and Christian Wilkins (2015) were the others. Tyler Davis wasn’t a freshman All-American in 2019, but he did set a record for most starts by a true freshman defensive lineman with 13.

From Bates’ perspective, Bresee couldn’t have had a better season as a freshman but also wants to see the sophomore get better in defending against the run.

“He came in already with the ability to rush the passer but he really got even better,” Bates said. “Using his speed-to-power a little better. His hand placement and precision was already on par, but ... you’ve got to have speed-to-power to keep (opponents) honest to start off with.”

This year, Bresee made the All-ACC preseason first team and finished third behind North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Miami signal caller D’Eriq King in the player of the year voting. It’s the highest a defensive player has placed since Wilkins was second three years ago.

Even with the honor, Bresee, a projected starter for 2021, plans to work on his overall technique.

“I didn’t really know much of what I was doing, like this whole defense, learning everything, techniques, run technique,” he explained. “Just all kinds of things that you never think of coming out of high school. When you get here, you need to know them all just because how different the game is. I’m just kind of putting that all together now, learning a bunch of new stuff still to this day.”

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding what this year’s defensive line will look like, and Bresee’s success as a freshman has played a part in that. They’re not the Power Rangers and haven’t coined a nickname for themselves — yet — but they are ready to show their dominance.

“Our D-line can be as special as any D-line in the country,” Bresee said. “We have all the talent in the world that we need. As long as everybody puts everything together and keeps working, we’ll be able to do it.”