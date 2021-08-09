Clemson coach Dabo Swinney loses his father, and a mentor, on same day six years apart

Clemson and Florida State head coaches, Bobby Bowden, facing, and Dabo Swinney embrace after the Tigers defeated the Seminoles 40-24 during their NCAA college football game Saturday Nov.7, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro) AP

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney woke up on Sunday morning reminiscing on memories of Ervil Swinney.

August 8, 2021 marked the sixth anniversary of the passing of Dabo’s father who had battled with lung cancer and heart disease. No sooner than Dabo Swinney had finished reflecting on Ervil’s life, he was dealt another loss.

Bobby Bowden, a man he admired and saw as the personification of what a coach should be, passed away at the age of 91. The news comes a month after the longtime Florida State football coach announced he had been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. It was later found to be pancreatic cancer.

At that time, Swinney shared his thoughts on Bowden.

“For me, he was the model,” said Swinney, who added that he had known about Bowden’s condition for a few weeks before it was public. “He’s such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing, you know, a man of faith, a great husband, a great father. He loves his community. He was loyal. He was committed. He loved his players. … The model of consistency.”

During Monday’s media availability, the Tigers’ mentor reminisced on the first time had spoken with Bowden. At the time, Swinney was an assistant coach under Tommy Bowden, Bobby Bowden’s son. The two went to visit Bobby Bowden and found him with his feet propped up and watching film on West Virginia, Florida State’s bowl game opponent.

To Swinney’s surprise, Tommy Bowden walked out of the room to go greet others in the office, leaving the then-assistant coach with the legend. The two had a “really cool conversation,” and from there, the relationship was formed.

After Tommy Bowden resigned and Swinney was named Clemson’s interim head coach in 2008, Bobby Bowden was one of the first people to reach out.

“He said, ‘Hey, I just want you to know that all the Bowdens are behind you,’” Swinney reminisced. “That’s the type of man he was, that’s the type of class he was, and then to have to play him three weeks later, he wasn’t as nice to me then. But just a class guy and such an example to coaches everywhere.”

Indeed, Bowden’s Seminoles routed the Tigers, 41-27. While Swinney never got to work for or with Bobby Bowden, he felt his influence through Tommy. He likened it to being influenced by Bear Bryant and Tom Landry through former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, Swinney’s college football coach in the early 1990s.

“Those were the only two bosses he had in his whole career,” Swinney said of Stallings.

That influence superseded football. The impact Bobby Bowden had on his players is something Swinney carries with him as well, not to mention a great sense of humor. As he spoke on Bowden’s life, he took solace in knowing that the latter wouldn’t have to suffer anymore.

“He was at total peace and he’s in the presence of the Lord, no doubt about it,” Swinney said

The last time the two spoke, Swinney admitted it was hard to get off the phone. Just before they finally did, Swinney had one final request: If Bowden went to heaven before Swinney, Bowden would have to help Clemson get the football through the uprights from time to time.

“He goes, ‘Boy, you don’t want my help. I had the tendency to be wide,’” Swinney said. “And I just died laughing, and that’s classic Bobby Bowden. Just forever grateful for the opportunity to spend time with him.”