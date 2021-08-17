Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) AP

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern.

The senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December.

The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page.

Johnson left Clemson during the summer of 2018 following a freshman season where he threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns behind Kelly Bryant, who transferred a few games into 2018 after Trevor Lawrence took over the starting job.

Johnson, a former five-star recruit, sat out his sophomore season at Northwestern due to transfer rules. He appeared in six games with five starts during his junior campaign for the Wildcats. During that time, he recorded 432 yards and a score while rushing for 64 yards and a TD.

Hilinski, who transferred to Northwestern in January, started most of South Carolina’s games as a true freshman in 2019. He saw limited action in 2020 for the Gamecocks.

Wow, Northwestern news coming in fast and furious as Hunter Johnson named starting QB. Had competed with Ryan Hilinksi and others in camp. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 17, 2021 QB 1 for Week 1: 1️⃣5️⃣#GoCats | @coachfitz51 pic.twitter.com/tfDSE6rk0x — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 17, 2021