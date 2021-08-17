Clemson University

Former Clemson QB beats out former Gamecock as Northwestern starter

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15)
Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) David Banks AP

Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is the new starter at Northwestern.

The senior won the position during fall camp over a QB group that included Ryan Hilinski, who transferred in from the University of South Carolina in December.

The Wildcats confirmed the news on their Twitter page.

Johnson left Clemson during the summer of 2018 following a freshman season where he threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns behind Kelly Bryant, who transferred a few games into 2018 after Trevor Lawrence took over the starting job.

Johnson, a former five-star recruit, sat out his sophomore season at Northwestern due to transfer rules. He appeared in six games with five starts during his junior campaign for the Wildcats. During that time, he recorded 432 yards and a score while rushing for 64 yards and a TD.

Hilinski, who transferred to Northwestern in January, started most of South Carolina’s games as a true freshman in 2019. He saw limited action in 2020 for the Gamecocks.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit
Alexis Cubit serves primarily as the Clemson sports reporter for The (Columbia) State newspaper. Before moving to South Carolina in 2021, she covered high school sports for six years and received a first-place award in the sports feature category from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors in 2019. The California native earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Baylor University in 2014.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service