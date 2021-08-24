Travis Etienne’s rookie season over due to foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) AP

Former Clemson football running back Travis Etienne’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars is over before it could get started.

The ACC’s all-time leading rusher suffered a mid-foot sprain during the Jaguars’ Monday night preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that will require surgery, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

“Tests results today revealed that Jaguars’ rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc that now is likely to end his season, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to Twitter on Tuesday. The Jaguars later tweeted that Etienne had been placed on the injured reserve list.

According to NFL inside Ian Rapaport, Etienne “suffered a significant tear, a serious Lisfranc injury that knocks him out for the next several months and potentially the season.” The official timeline for the Louisiana native is a minimum of 12 weeks out, Rapaport reported.

“He’ll have surgery as soon as possible and then would have a chance to come back late in the season if all goes well and it makes sense,” Rapaport posted to Twitter.

Following the Monday night contest, Etienne was seen wearing a boot. His X-rays later came back negative, so the initial belief was that it was just a sprain.

The injury was later revealed to be a Lisfranc injury, which is the result of broken bones in the midfoot or ligaments in the midfoot are torn, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Recommended recovery post-surgery includes six to eight weeks of non-weightbearing with the foot in a cast or cast boot.

Etienne was the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft in April and played in both of the Jaguars’ preseason games.