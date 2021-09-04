Clemson University
Clemson missing key contributor for tonight’s game against Georgia
Clemson junior defensive tackle Tyler Davis has been ruled out of the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia.
Davis was listed as one of the starting defensive tackles, which would move up either Tre Williams or Darnell Jefferies for the starting role. Last season, Davis had seven starts in seven games played with 17 tackles, five for loss, and two quarterback sacks.
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who was working for the starting center position, is also out.
On Thursday, Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector, brother of linebacker Baylon Spector, announced he would be out indefinitely while dealing with lingering breathing issues associated with contracting COVID-19 in the spring.
Clemson vs Georgia game, TV info
Who: Clemson Tigers (0-0) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (0-0)
Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte
When: 7:30 pm Saturday
TV: ABC
Line: Clemson by 3
Series history: Georgia leads 42–18–4
