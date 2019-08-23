With stout defense returning, Benedict sets sights on raising its game on offense

College football’s AP Top 25: Preseason Here are the top 25 teams in the preseason AP poll. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 25 teams in the preseason AP poll.

Benedict’s second-place finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s East Division in 2018 would be remembered as a good year were it not for injuries and a lack of offensive production.

Those factors marred what fifth-year head coach Mike White said was the best group of athletes he’s had since he took the helm of the Tigers.

“It was disappointing how we finished, playing Morehouse where we couldn’t get it going offensively and laying an egg in the Albany state game was even rougher,” White said in an interview on SportsTalk’s Palmetto Pigskin Tour this month.

Those two home losses last October — 14-10 to the Maroon Tigers and a 21-0 shutout to the Rams — put a damper on the season.

This year, with the NCAA Division II’s top-ranked defense largely intact, Benedict looks to increase offensive production.

“I’m hoping we’re going to run the football more effectively,” White said. “We have to utilize the play-action and we have to be able to run the football better.”

The Tigers look to do so despite losing three offensive linemen and quarterback Dominique Harris to graduation.

Phillip Brown moves from running back and backup quarterback to the starting QB position. White thinks the move will pay off if Brown exercises patience.

“He’s the classic quarterback who has a wide open receiver in the flats but he wants to throw it downfield,” White said. “He’s gonna have to check that ball down and get it to the guy underneath and do a little bit better at his reads.”

Offense is not the reason the Tigers are a preseason pick to place second in the East, behind Albany State. Benedict opponents averaged just 17.33 points and 232.3 total yards per game.

“We do have depth defensively,” White said. “We’re in pretty good shape. If we’re not as good as we were last year, we’ll be a little bit smarter.”

Three Key Players

Phillip Brown. The senior steps in as quarterback full time in the absence of Dominique Harris. Brown’s play as a pass-run threat will be critical.

Amari Andrews. The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker led the team in tackles and returns to haunt SIAC offenses for his senior year.

Traviontae Brown. A College Football America Yearbook Division’s preseason lineup pick, Brown had five interceptions, 12 passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last year.

Three Can’t-Miss Games

Miles, Oct. 12. Benedict’s date with the defending SIAC champion is one of just three home games for the Tigers, and the most meaningful of the three.

At Albany State, Oct. 19. The 2018 East division champ is always circled on the calendar.

At Morehouse College, Oct. 26. A disappointing 14-10 loss at home to the Maroon Tigers last year still stings.

Benedict 2019 football schedule

Sept. 7 at Fayetteville State University 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 Johnson C. Smith University 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Savannah State University 6 p.m. (Augusta Classic, Lucy Laney Stadium in Augusta)

Sept. 28 Fort Valley State University 3 p.m. (Upstate HBCU Classic, Sirrine Stadium in Greenville)

Oct. 12 Miles College 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Albany State University 2 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Morehouse College 2 p.m.

Nov. 2 Clark Atlanta University 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Lane College 2 p.m.