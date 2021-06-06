Benedict College football player dies after car crash on I-77

Marlon Black died June 6 after a car crash on I-77. He was a sophomore football player and sports management student at Benedict College in Columbia, SC. Provided

Benedict College football player Marlon Black died after a car crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 77.

“The Benedict College family is heartbroken about the untimely death of Mr. Marlon Black,” said Kymm Hunter, a spokesperson for the college in Columbia, in a news release.

The sophomore played defensive tackle. He transferred to Benedict from Tennessee State University and was majoring in sports management, according to Hunter.

Black played in a scrimmage game against North Greenville University in March in which Benedict won.

Benedict is offering grief counseling and support to members of the football team and the student body Sunday and throughout the week, said Hunter.

Hunter is asking for prayers for Benedict’s “fallen Tiger.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol could not immediately confirm any details on the wreck that claimed Black’s life.

This is a developing story.