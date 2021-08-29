Hometown rivalry renewed when Benedict, Allen meet in football for season opener

Dr. James Carter remembers like it was yesterday.

With a packed stadium watching neighbors Benedict and Allen battle on the football field, the schools had a knockdown, drag-out fight that ended with the Tigers claiming a 12-6 victory in 1966.

“It was a defensive struggle,” said Carter, one of Benedict’s captains that season. “(Allen) had a lot of talented players, some that went on to play professionally. It was a great win.”

That was the last time the teams competed on the football field. That changes Saturday, Sept. 4 when the rivalry is renewed at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Robert L. Taylor Jr., known as Butch Taylor when he played for the Tigers, remembers how athletes who played for Benedict and Allen were friends — except when the teams matched up.

“I think it will be a great asset to both schools. We had friends on both sides when we played until that game day. We saw each other at, it was like a little diary bar on Allen’s campus. We used to socialize with the players.

“It was a full-on rivalry back then,” he said. “Sometimes when they were playing teams we had already played, they’d ask questions about the things they did. But the week Allen and Benedict played, it was a rivalry. We didn’t do too much talking that week. It was just playing.”

Whether or not current players understand the rivalry will remain unknown until the teams open the season against each other in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+.

“I don’t think our players know a whole lot about the rivalry,” said Allen coach Teddy Keaton. “They have really been practicing hard, but I think that mostly has to do with getting on the field again after missing (the 2020) season.”

The teams enter the season both as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Prior to this season Allen competed in NAIA. Now, it joins the Tigers in NCAA Division II. The SIAC is made up of historically Black colleges and universities mainly around the Southeast.

With the two Columbia teams now in the same conference, they will compete in all sports with Saturday’s football game kicking things off.

It will be the first game for Benedict coach Chennis Berry, named to lead the school’s football program on Feb. 11, 2020 after serving as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for Southern University.

Like Keaton, Berry says there hasn’t been a lot of talk about the rivalry among his team. He has been pleased with its work ethic, however.

“It’s exciting to finally be able to get out here,” Berry said. “It has been a long time coming. Kind of going through being hired in February to going through the pandemic, going through offseason training and academics. Now we get the opportunity to come out here and get better on both sides of the football.”

Hired just a couple months prior to the pandemic, Berry was without a season. The conference has since mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all athletes, coaches, staff, officials and such groups as cheerleaders and the band.

Berry and the Benedict coaching staff toured South Carolina over the last year, visiting every high school.

“We wanted to take the offseason to just build our brand and build relationships around the state,” Berry said. “One of the biggest accomplishments we had was the signing class. Out of the 30 we signed, 25 were from South Carolina. Just inviting guys on campus. I think, now, (state high school coaches) respect what we’re trying to do.”

Getting an opportunity to Interact with coaches representing Benedict was new for many high school coaches.

“At first they weren’t used to seeing someone from Benedict,” Berry said. “I used the gas tank philosophy. Since we’re in the capital city, we can get anywhere in this state within two and half, three hours. ... Now we have great relationships. We signed guys from some of the top programs: A.C. Flora, Dutch Fork, Wilson and Dorman.”

Keaton led Allen’s football rebirth as a program in 2018. Until then, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t played the sport since 2005. He is confident his team will be ready to play after researching the history of the Benedict-Allen series.

“We don’t talk about the series,” said Keaton. “We focus on us. I think the kids are more excited about the opportunity to play Division II football. That has probably been the driving factor, the unknown. I’ve coached Division II football in this conference. I know how tough it can be.”

Both teams have been made aware of the importance of the matchup.

“I’m sure they think about it. When they go to the barber shop or around, they’ve heard about the Benedict game,” Keaton said. “But they do know one thing, Allen dominated the series. I think it leads 13-6.”

Rivalry or not, the players are excited to return to the football field.

“We are excited to get out here, bond with our teammates and put the pieces of the puzzle to coach Berry’s offense together,” said Benedict running back Devon Smith. “Because of that (missing the 2020 season) was actually a good thing.

“Coach Berry is an amazing man, an amazing coach. He is a father figure to the entire team. He’s strict and a man of discipline. We respect him.”

The rivalry is unique considering the schools are literally across the street from each other.

“A lot of us live in the same apartment complex,” Smith said. “We really don’t talk about the game.”

Benedict College 2021 football schedule

Benedict plays home games at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia

Sept. 4, vs. Allen, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 9, vs. Edward Waters, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sept. 18, at Savannah State, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25, vs Kentucky State @ Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

Oct. 2, vs Fort Valley State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 9, at Miles, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Oct. 16, vs. Albany State, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23, vs Morehouse, 2 p.m.

Oct. 30, at Clark Atlanta, 2 pm

Nov. 6, vs. Lane, 2 pm

Allen University 2021 football schedule

Allen plays home games at Westwood High School in Blythewood