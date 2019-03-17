The Terriers are dancing: Wofford learns seed, bracket for NCAA Tournament

Wofford has known for some time that it was going to be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The 20th-ranked Terriers now know who they are playing and where they will be.

Wofford has earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on the CBS Selection Show Sunday night.

The Terriers will play No. 10 seed Seton Hall on Thursday in their first game in Jacksonville, Florida. The winner of that game faces the winner of No. 2 seed Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The State

Wofford (29-4) was perfect in the Southern Conference this season and won the SoCon tournament.

The Terriers are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. They were the first SoCon team to run the table in league play since Steph Curry led Davidson to a perfect mark in 2008.

“I’ve been here a long time. I’ve seen Charleston with that great team. I saw Davidson and that Elite 8 team... This was the best our league has been top to bottom,” coach Mike Young said.

The eight teams in Jacksonville

Midwest region

No. 2 Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

East region

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont or Temple