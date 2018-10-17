Watch former Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. homer in second straight playoff game

Jackie Bradley Jr. continued his postseason magic for the Boston Red Sox.
The former South Carolina Gamecock hit a towering two-run homer in the top of the sixth to give Boston a 6-5 lead over Houston in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.
It was Bradley’s second straight game with a homer. He hit a grand slam in Game 3 and has nine RBI, all coming with two outs in the last three games for the Red Sox, despite only three hits in the series.
According to Stats Inc., Bradley Jr. is the second player in franchise history with at least two RBI and an extra base hit in three consecutive postseason games, joining Nomar Garciaparra in 1998.
Bradley’s nine RBI already are third most by a Red Sox player in the ALCS. David Ortiz holds the club record with 11 set in 2004.
According to Stats by Stats, Bradley Jr. is the first player in MLB history to have three straight multi-RBI games in the postseason from the eighth or ninth spots in the batting order.
