Boston Red Sox clinch World Series victory behind Steve Pearce’s heroics

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers behind two home runs from series MVP Steve Pearce. The Red Sox won Game 5, 5-1, to capture the franchise's fourth championship in the last 15 seasons.
By
Up Next
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers behind two home runs from series MVP Steve Pearce. The Red Sox won Game 5, 5-1, to capture the franchise's fourth championship in the last 15 seasons.
By

GoGamecocks

More love for Steve Pearce: Gamecock great on Sports Illustrated cover

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 30, 2018 01:31 PM

Steve Pearce is reaping the benefits for his World Series performance.

Pearce will be on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, which features the headline “Boston’s Best” in honor of the Red Sox defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

The former South Carolina standout was named MVP for the World Series after he went 4-for-12 with two homers and eight RBI. Pearce hit homers in each of the last two games, including a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 5.

Pearce was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays during midseason. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first World Series MVP to play less than 50 games for his team.

Boston will have its victory parade on Wednesday.

  Comments  