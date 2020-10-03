Gamecock commits Caleb McDowell, O’Mega Blake, Sam Reynolds shine Friday night

South Carolina commit Caleb McDowell started fast Friday and didn’t let up.

The Class of 2021 running back scored on the first play from scrimmage and finished with four touchdowns to help Lee County (Ga.) defeat Lithia Springs, 62-6 on Friday night.

Lee County is now 3-1 on the year and was coming off a 38-13 loss to Lowndes last week.

McDowell rushed for 120 yards on eight carries and had two punt returns for 78 yards. He didn’t play the second half with the big lead.

“The start of the season has been pretty good. Came out strong, had two blowouts then we played Lowndes, the No. 9 team in the nation and got off focused a little bit,” McDowell said Friday night. “That was a hiccup and we bounced back and hope we keep rolling from here.”

Other Gamecocks commits:

▪ South Pointe’s Omega Blake scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Stallions to a 44-0 win over Lancaster. Blake started at quarterback last week but played receiver this week.

Blake’s touchdown came on a 55-yard run and 12-yard catch. South Pointe is 2-0.

▪ Class of 2021 ATH Sam Reynolds had TD runs of 26 and 25 yards to help Thompson (Ala.) to a 38-9 win over Vestiva Hills.

▪ Three-star running back Antario Brown was out and miss Beach High (Ga,) opener against Savannah High. Beach won, 14-8 and plays Jenkins High on Thursday at 7 p.m.

▪ Class of 2021 defensive lineman TJ Sanders had at least one sack in Marion’s loss to Kingstree.

▪ Class of 2021 QB Colten Gauthier didn’t play Friday as his Hebron Christian’s opponent, George Wilson Academy, postponed game because of COVID-19. Through three games, Gauthier has thrown for 788 yards and seven TDs and also has a TD rushing.

▪ Class of 2022 QB Gunner Stockton didn’t play Friday as Rabun County was off this week. Through four games, Stockton, is 59-of-95 passing for 719 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has rushed for 434 yards and eight touchdowns.