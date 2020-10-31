Gamecock recruits: Gunner Stockton helps Rabun County to record-setting victory

Gunner Stockton continues to pile up the stats and victories for Rabun County High School in Georgia.

The South Carolina commit and five-star prospect for the Class of 2022 threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more in Rabun’s 71-0 win over Banks on Saturday. It was the largest margin of victory in school history according to BlitzSportsGa.com

The game was moved to Saturday because of a power outage on Friday.

Rabun is 7-1 on the season.

Stockton has at least five total TDs in seven of Rabun’s eight games this season. He entered Saturday’s game, completing 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,650 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Stockton also had rushed for 629 yards and 13 touchdowns. Against Banks, Stockton had TD runs of 17 and 29 yards.

How other Gamecock recruits fared:

O’Mega Blake - Class of 2021 receiver played quarterback for first half and WR during second in South Pointe 35-7 loss to Dutch Fork. Blake was 7-of-12 passing for 19 yards, rushed for 11 yards and also returned two kicks for 26 yards. He also kicked and averaged 38 yards on seven punts.

Derwin Burgess - Class of 2021 ATH caught a touchdown pass in Riverdale (Ga.) win over Fayette (Ga.) It was Riverdale’s first game since Oct. 2.

Colton Gauthier - Class of 2021 quarterback threw was 22-of-37 for 226 yards, a touchdown and interception in Hebron Christian (Ga.) 17-10 OT loss to Wesleyan. On the season, he has thrown for 1,245 yards and 10 TDs.

Jayden Johnson - Class of 2021 ATH had TD runs of 66 and 20 yards in Cedartown (Ga.) 56-12 win over Ridgeland on Friday.

Caleb McDowell - Class of 2021 running back ran for a touchdown in Lee County (Ga.) 27-6 win over Houston County.

Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH didn’t play Friday as Thompson (Ala.) opens up the playoffs Nov. 6. For the season, he has rushed for 266 yards, 5 TDs, caught 24 passes for 439 yards and 5 TDs.

TJ Sanders - Class of 2021 defensive lineman had two games this week. He had nine tackles and a sack in a win over Mullins on Monday and had seven tackles, ran for a touchdown on Friday against Manning. Sanders has 40 tackles and six sacks on defense and also two rushing touchdowns on offense.

Rodarius Thomas - Class of 2021 WR didn’t play Friday as Eufaula (Ala.) was off before starting the playoffs next week. He leads the team with 44 catches for 759 yards and 12 touchdowns.