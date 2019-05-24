Trio of Gamecocks closing in on pair of NCAA national titles

South Carlina’s Ingrid Gamara Martins and Mia Horvit combined for a win in the doubles match during the first round of the NCAA Regionals women’s tennis tournament in Columbia, SC. tdominick@thestate.com

The NCAA tennis singles and doubles tournaments are working themselves right down to the end, and a trio of Gamecocks are still in the thick of it.

On Thursday, Paul Jubb advanced to the men’s singles semifinals, while the pair of Ingrid Martins, Mia Horvit made it to the semifinals on the women’s doubles side. The next stage of the tournament is set for Friday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida Coverage on the Tennis Channel starts at 4 p.,.

Jubb, the No. 5 seed, reached that point by topping No. 61 Giovanni Oradini of Mississippi State 7-6 (4), 6-3. He went 32-4 this season, including 11-1 in the SEC.

Jubb is the second Gamecock ever to make it this far and will face Aleksander Kovacevic of Illinois, the No. 10 player in the country.

Martins and Horvit, who were key in leading USC to the team semifinal and are the No. 4 pair in the current bracket, topped NC State’s No. 7 pairing, Anna Rogers and Alana Smith, 7-5, 6-4. They became the second USC doubles pair to reach the semis.

The Gamecocks will face Michigan’s Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor for a chance in the national title match, which will be held on Saturday.