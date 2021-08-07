Gamecock great Wadeline Jonathas wins gold in Tokyo

Wadeline Jonathas, of United States races in a women’s 400-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Former University of South Carolina sprinter Wadeline Jonathas won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympic games.

It’s the second gold medal this summer for someone with Gamecock connections. Allisha Gray took home a gold medal in women’s 3-on-3 basketball. Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina legend A’ja Wilson will go for gold in 5-on-5 basketball Saturday night.

Jonathas didn’t run in the finals for the Team USA women’s 4-by-400 relay team, but she and three others still earn gold medals for running in the preliminaries and helping the team reach the finals. The finals took place Saturday morning Eastern time (Sunday in Japan).

Jonathas turned pro after her junior season at USC. She finished her Gamecock career as a two-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American. In her one season at South Carolina she finished as a four-time All-American. She also spent two years at UMass Boston.