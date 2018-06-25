Mark Kingston talks Carlos Cortes breakout, offensive explosion

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston describes the Gamecocks' big 14-2 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday to win the weekend series.
By
South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston describes the Gamecocks’ big 14-2 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday to win the weekend series.
By

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Carlos Cortes turning pro, gets big signing bonus with New York Mets

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

June 25, 2018 08:27 PM

Carlos Cortes is ready to begin his professional baseball career, and he got a big bonus to do it.

Cortes has agreed to terms with the New York Mets, who selected him in the third round of the Major League Baseball draft. According to Baseball America’s Jim Callis, Cortes’ signing bonus is $1,038,000, more than $300,000 over the slot value.

Cortes is just a sophomore, but was draft-eligible because of his age. He joins teammate Adam Hill, who signed with the Mets last week.

Cortes will begin with either the Brooklyn Cyclones or Kingsport Mets, but could land back in Columbia with the Single-A Fireflies next year if things go well.

This is the second time Cortes has been picked by the Mets. He was taken in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB draft. Cortes is hitting .265 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs this season for the Gamecocks. He was ranked the 177th best prospect by Baseball America.

Cortes has played both infield and outfield for the Gamecocks. The Mets drafted him as a second baseman.

A record 10 South Carolina players were drafted this year. LT Tolbert is the only underclassman drafted who has yet to sign a professional contract. The deadline to sign is July 6.

List of South Carolina's MLB draftees

Second round

55. Texas Rangers, Owen White, P, (USC Signee) – Signed for $1.5 million

Third Round

83. New York Mets, Carlos Cortes, INF - Signed for $1,038,000

Fourth round

110. New York Mets, Adam Hill, P – Signed for $507,800

Fifth round

150. Tampa Bay Rays, Taj Bradley, P, (USC Signee) – Signed $747,500

Seventh round

223. Cleveland Indians, Cody Morris, P – Signed $185,600

10th round

287. Philadelphia Phillies, Madison Stokes, SS - Signed for $10,000

11th round

339. Arizona Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander, SS (USC Signee) – Signed $500,000

12th round

349. Cincinnati Reds, Josiah Sightler, LHP (USC Signee)

13th round

371. Washington Nationals, Graham Lawson, RHP – Returning to school

399. Arizona Diamondbacks, LT Tolbert, SS

17th round

521. Washington Nationals, Ridge Chapman, P – Returning to school

23rd round

683. Oakland A's, Jonah Bride, 3B – Signed

698. Chicago Cubs, Hunter Taylor, C

27th round

799. Cincinnati Reds, Eddy Demurias, P - Signed

39th round

1177. New York Yankees, Brady Allen, P, (USC Signee)

40th round

1205. Milwaukee Brewers, Wes Clarke, C (USC Signee)

