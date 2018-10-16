Boston Red Sox’s Bradley Jr., right, celebrates after watches his grand slam with Sandy Leon, left, against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox’s Bradley Jr., right, celebrates after watches his grand slam with Sandy Leon, left, against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP
Boston Red Sox’s Bradley Jr., right, celebrates after watches his grand slam with Sandy Leon, left, against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP

USC Gamecocks Baseball

Watch former Gamecocks smash homers run in big playoff moment for Red Sox

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 16, 2018 07:46 PM

Former South Carolina standouts Steve Pearce and Jackie Bradley delivered big home runs for Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Pearce hit a 456-foot homer just inside the left-field foul pole in the sixth inning and Jackie Bradley hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox past the Astros, 8-2, of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Boston leads the series, 2-1. Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Bradley’s grand slam gave the Red Sox an 8-2 lead in the eighth inning. He has seven RBI in his last two games. It was Boston’s first playoff grand slam since 2013 from Shane Victorino.

For Pearce, it was his first playoff homer when he gave Boston a 3-2 lead with a solo shot in the sixth.

It was Pearce’s first homer since Sept. 28 against the New York Yankees. Pearce hit .279 this season with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in July. He entered Tuesday’s game hitting .272 this postseason.

  Comments  