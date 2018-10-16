Watch former Gamecocks smash homers run in big playoff moment for Red Sox

Former South Carolina standouts Steve Pearce and Jackie Bradley delivered big home runs for Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
Pearce hit a 456-foot homer just inside the left-field foul pole in the sixth inning and Jackie Bradley hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to help the Red Sox past the Astros, 8-2, of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
Boston leads the series, 2-1. Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Bradley’s grand slam gave the Red Sox an 8-2 lead in the eighth inning. He has seven RBI in his last two games. It was Boston’s first playoff grand slam since 2013 from Shane Victorino.
For Pearce, it was his first playoff homer when he gave Boston a 3-2 lead with a solo shot in the sixth.
It was Pearce’s first homer since Sept. 28 against the New York Yankees. Pearce hit .279 this season with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in July. He entered Tuesday’s game hitting .272 this postseason.
