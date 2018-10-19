Former Gamecock Jackie Bradley Jr. named MVP of ALCS

Jackie Bradley had an American League Championship Series to remember and was rewarded for it Thursday.
The former South Carolina standout was named MVP of the ALCS after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros, 4-1, on Thursday to win the best-of-seven series. Boston advances to the World Series to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.
Bradley, the 2010 College World Series MVP for the Gamecocks, was just 3-for-15 in the ALCS but made the most of his hits. He had a grand slam in Game 3 and go-ahead homer in Game 4 and finished with nine RBI in the series.
All nine of Bradley’s RBI came with two outs. He also walked four times.
Bradley’s nine RBI are third most by a Red Sox player in the ALCS. David Ortiz holds the club record with 11 set in 2004.
