Steve Pearce continues red hot World Series with early bomb off all-time great ace

Steve Pearce cannot be stopped.
The former South Carolina Gamecock standout blew up Saturday night in Game 4 of the World Series for the Boston Red Sox, driving in four crucial runs in a win to push his team to a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, one game from a world championship.
In his very first at-bat Sunday, Pearce picked up where he left off, blasting a home run out of Dodger Stadium to give the Red Sox a quick 2-0 lead, and he did so against Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in baseball.
In his last three at-bats, Pearce is 3-for-3 with 6 RBIs, and if the Red Sox pull out a win Sunday, he’ll be one of the favorites for World Series MVP.
The 35-year-old former Gamecock is unquestionably enjoying the best stretch of his career in 2018. Halfway through the season he was traded, along with cash, from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Boston Red Sox for a minor leaguer. Then, he took over the starting first base job when regular Mitch Moreland went down with injury.
Pearce entered the latter stages of Game 4 of the Series hitting 0-for7 in the series with four walks. Since then, he has been unstoppable, hitting a game-tying home run Saturday in the eighth and then a bases-loaded double in the top of the ninth that ended up being the game-winner.
Should Pearce and the Red Sox win the World Series, he would join a small group of former South Carolina players to capture World Series rings, along with another former Gamecock in Jackie Bradley Jr.
