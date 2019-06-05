South Carolina Reds? Cincinnati drafts fourth Gamecock so far

Mark Kingston: ‘A lot of impact players coming in’ for USC South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston discusses the incoming Gamecocks class of freshmen and JUCO players.

The Cincinnati Reds picked their fourth South Carolina baseball player or signee of the 2019 MLB Draft, taking redshirt sophomore catcher Luke Berryhill in the 13th round on Wednesday.





Graduating senior TJ Hopkins, high school signee Tyler Callihan and JUCO commit Ivan Johnson were drafted on Day 2 in rounds 3-10, all by the Reds.





Berryhill emerged as one of the Gamecocks’ steadiest offensive threats this past season, leading the team with 49 RBIs and finishing second with 12 home runs and 33 walks. He hit .271 with a .538 slugging percentage while also catching nearly every game for Carolina.

Shortly after Berryhill was selected, his battery mate, junior pitcher Reid Morgan, was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the No. 396 pick overall.

Morgan came to USC projected to be a bullpen arm but emerged as the team’s most consistent starter after a torrid start to the season. He finished the year with a 4-6 record and 3.80 ERA. He struck out 70 batters and walked just 17 across 87 2/3 innings of work.

GAMECOCKS IN THE MLB DRAFT

Third round

Tyler Callihan, Cincinnati Reds, No. 85 overall





Fourth round

Ivan Johnson, Cincinnati Reds, No. 114 overall

Ninth round

TJ Hopkins, Cincinnati Reds, No. 264 overall

13th round

Luke Berryhill, Cincinnati Reds, No. 384

Reid Morgan, Seattle Mariners, No. 396