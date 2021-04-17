Gamecocks sweep doubleheader vs LSU, clinch fourth straight SEC series

South Carolina Gamecocks baseball second baseman Braylen Wimmer tries to make a tag against LSU on Thursday, April 15. SEC pool

For 15 innings, South Carolina’s lineup simply couldn’t figure out LSU’s pitching. The Gamecocks had just six hits and one run in that time, losing one game and on the verge of losing another.

And then suddenly, everything clicked. With a furious rally in the final inning of Game 1 in a doubleheader, then another explosive performance in Game 2, USC defeated the Tigers 4-2 and 9-0 on Saturday to claim its fourth consecutive series win.

Over the final eight innings of the series, South Carolina (24-8, 10-5 SEC) had 18 hits and 13 runs, overwhelming LSU’s pitching staff.

In Game 1, it came all the way down to the final inning before a pair of RBI doubles from sophomore second baseman Braylen Wimmer and junior outfielder Brady Allen secured the victory in the abbreviated seven-inning contest.

In Game 2, there was far less drama — junior first baseman David Mendham, who went 2-for-3 with a run in the first game, kept up his hot streak at the plate by smacking a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Gamecocks up for good.

The lead ballooned the very next inning, thanks to a pair of RBI extra base hits from USC’s left side of the infield — senior shortstop George Callil tripled in a run, and sophomore third baseman Brennan Milone doubled Callil in. A couple batters later, junior designated hitter Wes Clarke laced a single to score Milone and make it 5-0.

Senior outfielder Andrew Eyster doubled and scored off a passed ball in the third, then ripped an RBI single of his own in the sixth and was driven in by sophomore catcher Colin Burgess. Wimmer also homered in the sixth.

Freshman starter Will Sanders, meanwhile, locked up the LSU lineup to the tune of six shutout innings, giving up five hits and a walk but only allowing a runner to third once and holding the Tigers 0 for 10 with runners on.

The Gamecocks have won Sanders’ last five starts in a row, and he leads the team with a 6-1 record on the season.