Gamecocks rally late but fall short against Mississippi State, drop series

Through the opening portion of its SEC schedule, South Carolina baseball made a habit of bouncing back, frequently losing the first games of series only to come back on Saturdays and Sundays to secure wins.

The last few weeks, though, those bounce-back performances have faded, and with them so have the Gamecocks’ hopes of hosting an NCAA tournament regional. That slide continued Saturday as USC dug itself a huge hole early and couldn’t complete the comeback against No. 4 Mississippi State, losing 9-6.

The defeat ensures a third consecutive series loss for the Gamecocks, who had won the previous four. All three of those series losses have come to opponents ranked in the top 10 of the RPI.

Just like Friday’s 9-0 loss to the Bulldogs, the Gamecocks fell behind immediately Saturday — freshman starter Will Sanders’ very first pitch of the contest was ripped through the right side of the infield for a single, and his fourth pitch became a laser beam line drive that just eluded the grasp of second baseman Braylen Wimmer and got by center fielder Brady Allen for an RBI triple.

Later in that first inning, MSU cleanup hitter Luke Hancock obliterated Sanders’ 14th pitch of the game, taking a 3-1 fastball and depositing it beyond the right field wall for a two-run home run.

The Bulldogs proceeded to score one run in each of the next three innings, taking advantage of a throwing error from sophomore catcher Colin Burgess on a double steal in the second inning, then getting solo home runs from sophomore catcher Logan Tanner and senior outfielder Rowdey Jordan.

Down 6-0 and having been held scoreless for 12 consecutive innings, the Gamecocks finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth inning when senior outfielder Andrew Eyster lofting a solo home run that caught a friendly breeze to right.

Mississippi State quickly responded, using a combination of three walks and three singles in the fifth to plate three more runs and seemingly blow the game open.

Just when it seemed completely over, though, the Gamecocks found a little late life when junior first baseman Wes Clarke crushed his 18th home run of the year, a two-run shot, in the sixth inning, followed by a three-run blast from Eyster in the seventh. Those long balls gave the beleaguered USC lineup a little life and forced Mississippi State to trot out its top bullpen arm, sophomore Landon Sims, for the eighth inning.

Sims did what he was brought into do, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three to secure the win. All told, MSU’s pitchers had 16 strikeouts on the day, with starter Will Bednar fanning eight of the first nine batters he faced.

Next USC baseball game

Who: No. 19 South Carolina (27-17) vs No. 4 Mississippi State (35-10)

Where: Founders Park in Columbia

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Watch: SEC Network