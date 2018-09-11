Former Gamecock posts monster game, makes history on Monday Night Football

Former South Carolina football great Jared Cook didn’t come away with the win on Monday Night Football this week, with his Oakland Raiders losing to the Los Angeles Rams 33-13, but the Gamecock tight end did put up massive numbers.
On 12 targets, Cook caught a career-high nine passes for 180 yards to lead all receivers on both teams. The highlight of the night was his 45-yard catch-and-run that set up the Raiders’ first touchdown of the game. He also had another spectacular play, bowling over cornerback Aqib Talib to reach a first down.
Those 180 yards are a personal best for Cook, and also set a new franchise record for most receiving yards by a tight end — just five players in Raiders’ history have had more, and they were all wide receivers. That’s a team that had Hall of Famer Dave Casper.
In fact, according to data from Pro Football Reference, Cook is now just the fifth tight end in the past 20 seasons to have 180 or more receiving yards in a game. In that same time, there have been 147 other games in which a receiver racked up that many yards.
Cook is now at 4,748 receiving yards in his career on 366 receptions and 19 touchdowns.
On the opposing sideline, another former USC player had a rough evening, as Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper left the game early with an ankle injury and did not return. He was listed by Los Angeles as questionable.
Before he did leave, Cooper returned three kicks for 75 yards and two punts for 12 yards.
Comments