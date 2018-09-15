Former Gamecock called up to NFL squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated former South Carolina standout Brandon Wilds from the practice squad Saturday.
Wilds will be in uniform for Sunday’s AFC championship rematch against the New England Patriots. The Blythewood native could help make up for the potential absence of Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
It will be Wilds’ first time he is active in an NFL game since 2016 when he appeared in four games with the New York Jets. In four games for the Jets, he rushed for 27 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards.
Wilds signed with Jaguars in October and he was on the team’s practice squad for the rest of the year. He was the team’s leading rusher during the preseason with 125 yards and a touchdown.
